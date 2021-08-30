Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 175.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repligen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $275.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $276.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

