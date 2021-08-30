Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 194,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 269.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CTS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.70. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

