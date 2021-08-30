Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

MLR opened at $37.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

