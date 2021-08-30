Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $67.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

