Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,872.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

LVHD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,323. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

