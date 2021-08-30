Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Truist

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LSI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.59.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $122.28 on Monday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $122.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.