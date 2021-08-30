Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

