Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lonking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LKHLY remained flat at $$16.85 during trading hours on Monday. Lonking has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

