Loop Capital Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $295.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$310.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.36.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

