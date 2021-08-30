Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,846 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 110,228 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 33.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.15 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

