Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 142,350 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 604.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $104.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.20. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

