Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 269,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 167,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $8,656,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $67.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.