LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $27,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 350.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM stock opened at $173.88 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.