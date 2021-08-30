LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $21,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,408,000 after purchasing an additional 188,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,220,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,217,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after buying an additional 216,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

