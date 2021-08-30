LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,860 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.48% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $9,065,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 294.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 277,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $3,582,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.