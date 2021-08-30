LSV Asset Management Has $18.78 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,811 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of Tenet Healthcare worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 136,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 108,189 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC opened at $74.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $75.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

