Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 29th total of 331,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of MCBC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 450,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 170,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 158,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 323,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 80,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

