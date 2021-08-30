Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.86.

MBUU opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

