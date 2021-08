Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics products for men and women. The Company’s products include hair care and skin care cosmetics. Mandom Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

OTCMKTS MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and LĂșcido brands.

