Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.64. 4,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.73. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $6,010,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.