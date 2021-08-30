Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.
NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.64. 4,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.73. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 1.98.
In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $6,010,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
