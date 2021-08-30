Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,736,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marijuana Company of America stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,723,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of non-psychoactive industrial hemp, and hemp-derived consumer products. It offers hemp wellness products including hempSMART Brain, hempSMART Pain, hempSMART Pain Cream, hempSMART Drops, hempSMART Pet Drops, hempSMART Face, and hempSMART Drink Mix.

