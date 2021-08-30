Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Match Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.61. 86,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

