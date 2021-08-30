Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 264,207 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter worth $7,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 89.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

