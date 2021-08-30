Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $16.76 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $572.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

