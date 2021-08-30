Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $308.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $40,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,063.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $305,880. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,933,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,338 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,553,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,877,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

