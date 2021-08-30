Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,468,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 138.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 32,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $103.14 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $427,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

