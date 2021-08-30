MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $1,550,100.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00.
Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.95. 471,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,943. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MaxLinear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
