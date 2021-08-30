McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $237.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

