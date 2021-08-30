McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after buying an additional 232,431 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson stock opened at $201.12 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

