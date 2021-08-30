Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 2,187 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

