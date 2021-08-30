Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 1,176 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

