Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

NYSE USB opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.