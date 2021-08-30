MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE MAX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 2,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -162.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $457,070.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,390.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,751 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,184,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

