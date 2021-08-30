Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFCSF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2266 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

