Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $118,000 Holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in MediWound were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MediWound alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Aegis decreased their price target on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07. MediWound Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.55.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD).

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.