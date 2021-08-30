Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $415,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.47 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48.

