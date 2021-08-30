Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Holdings in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.14% of BrainsWay worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,621,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96. BrainsWay Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

BrainsWay Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.