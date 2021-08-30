Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $505,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $192.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

