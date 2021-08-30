Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,635,700 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 2,197,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of MPNGF opened at $28.85 on Monday. Meituan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14.

About Meituan

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

