Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 6th (NASDAQ:MEACU)

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MEACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MEACU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.00.

