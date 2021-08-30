Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 2,389 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $219.08. 3,457,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,466. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.95. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

