Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $115.61. 3,074,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

