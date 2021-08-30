Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,656. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0244 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

