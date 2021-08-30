Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $4.13

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 4.13, but opened at 4.84. Meta Materials shares last traded at 5.36, with a volume of 439,697 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

In other Meta Materials news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at $23,648,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

