Metro Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.39. 395,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.04.

MRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

