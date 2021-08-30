Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Metro to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MRU stock traded up C$0.32 on Wednesday, hitting C$63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$62.04.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

