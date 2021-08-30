Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.53

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
