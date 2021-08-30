Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.53

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

