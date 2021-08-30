Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,565.61 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,577.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,466.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.