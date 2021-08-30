MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus Sells 10,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.32 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

