Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $299.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.